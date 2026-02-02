Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

Lasagna
6h

Looking forward to it!

I just finished The Mind Reels. It was terrific. Thanks Freddie.

Any chance you’ll do a Q&A for it on this Substack at some point? I’d love to pick your brain on it.

5h

I just preordered it and am very much looking forward to reading it!

Also, as the mom of a disabled kid, I am grateful that you say honestly that being disabled is not a beautiful superpower. Disabled people of course can lead wonderful lives, the same as everyone else. But most disabled people, if offered a choice, would gladly choose to be able to walk, see, hear, live without hallucinations, and the like, were it only possible. It’s not stigmatizing or insulting to admit as much.

