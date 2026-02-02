Hey guys, I’m thrilled to finally be able to share my next project with you; I’ve been working on it since fall of 2023. On October 27th, Simon & Schuster will release my next book, titled All in Your Head: Illness as Identity, Trauma as Fashion, and the Desire to be Disordered. This book is very special to me; it’s my treatise on mental illness and its treatment, disability culture and law, and how the formation of identity in an online world has distorted all of the above. The book surveys contemporary American cultural attitudes towards mental illness, describes how we got here, makes a case for why the present reality is cruel and distorting, and proposes a better, more realistic, more humane way to conceptualize psychiatric disorders, cognitive and developmental disabilities, and disability writ large. The project has been the culmination of many years of thinking about, reading about, researching, debating, and of course suffering from mental illness.

In the book, I

briefly discuss my own history and how it informs the project;

trace the rise of modern conceptions of mental illness, particularly as influenced by late 20th-century counterculture and the antipsychiatry movement;

detail the tremendous failures of the deinstitutionalization movement that created our present-day crisis;

articulate the case for making involuntary treatment easier to implement and more common;

discuss how disabilities have become identities in the 21st century, why so many people are suddenly proudly displaying various developmental and psychiatric disorders on their online dating profiles, how this contributes to “the gentrification of disability,” and who and how this all hurts

argue that disabilities are bad, by definition, that they’re inherently negative conditions, and if we don’t accept this reality then the term has no meaning and our efforts to accommodate people with disabilities will surely fail

lay out my grand agenda for how to fix mental health treatment, policy, and culture in the United States

Interspersed throughout the book are brief interludes, essayistic considerations of topics like the benefits of electroconvulsive therapy, what the failure of the serotonergic theory of depression does and does not tell us, why facilitated communication is a cruel hoax, and more. The book looks back to the origins of psychiatry as a recognized medical field and traces its path through the 20th century and into the 21st, with a special consideration of how the countercultural impulses of the 1960s and 1970s created a false impression of both madness and its treatment, from which we have never really recovered. I look at disability law, state and local efforts to address chronic homelessness among the mentally ill, and the utterly bizarre way that debilitating illnesses came to be seen as cool identity markers, fodder for overeducated types to declare how quirky, unique, and burdened they are. And I return again and again to the reality that “people with disabilities” is an empty term, a false category, and why related concepts like “ableism” are so flawed. I argue that the imposition of modern identity politics into the world of disability accommodation has made things worse for everyone. I argue for a return to the simple understanding that disability disables, that disabilities hurt, and that we as a society should attempt to mitigate their negative effects without romanticizing them or treating them as an identity. The point of sickness is to cure it, and if we can’t, to manage it - not to validate it, celebrate it, destigmatize it, or otherwise try to render it palatable.

The book is deeply researched, written with passion, and intended to start a conversation that could hardly be more relevant or necessary. It’s not a polemic, but it is an argument that I have come to with great feeling, deep commitment, and a desire to create change. I hope you’ll read it, debate it, and share its perspective. As pub day approaches, I’ll have an excerpt and commentary up for subscribers, and after publication you’ll have opportunities to ask me questions and debate here. Preorders are live at the bookseller of your choice. Just follow this link. Nonfiction of this type is threatened as a commercial entity, these days, and I think this book is a good example of why the format is still so necessary and potentially generative. Please help show Simon & Schuster and the broader world of publishing why researched argumentative nonfiction is still so vital by preordering. Let’s get a conversation going. I’m very excited for this. Let’s go.