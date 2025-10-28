Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

19 Comments

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
6hEdited

That essay is one of my favorite things you've ever written. I see my teenage self in it. The criticism that you failed to properly sketch out the individuality of the girl in it is absurd, and it's hardly a disservice to her (you made her sound incredibly cool and desirable). The teenage solipsism, terrible (but also thrilling in a way?) anxiety, the deep desire for romance and sexual experience, the feeling that so much is at stake...all of it rings absolutely true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pąșśìóň Pïț's avatar
Pąșśìóň Pïț
7h

I think this pairs nicely with what i’m reading so far -- which is imo a compliment as I’m a huge fan

https://youtu.be/93vTib-WWvs?si=e-TYnGyyJli_j4nu

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture