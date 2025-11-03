Not that long ago, New York’s Emily Gould dedicated her newsletter to listing the extraordinary accomplishments of past n+1 interns. This strikes me as fundamentally strange business, but I can’t deny that from the standpoint of a certain kind of fretful left-leaning former National Honors Society member, the roster she assembles is impressive. (I have embedded that list in a footnote below.) The accomplishments listed are the kind that my readers enjoy theatrically disdaining, but the simple reality is that many many people would like to be successful in the way of that list, and that ultimately is the only real currency of success, the envy of other people. Sorry if that’s cynical, but I don’t make the rules. Take it up with Gore Vidal.

I have this endless back and forth with a particularly vocal portion of my readership - I describe some cultural and social conditions I see as important to the American elite, they write comments and emails scoffing at the idea that those things could ever be important. My stock response is that disdaining the things that elites care about does not make those things inconsequential; you are free to argue that Ivy League degrees tell us nothing of value about those who hold them, but as long as the people who hand out jobs and status care about those degrees, they are consequence-bearing, and so you shouldn’t ignore them. I also think, frankly, that these readers protest too much. They theatrically say things like “I can’t imagine living a life where this stuff matters!” because a part of themselves very much does think it matters, and they are uncomfortable with what that says about their own place in our complicated sociocultural sorting systems. (No one ever complained more about “hipsters,” in the hipster heyday of the mid-2000s, than those who lived very similar lives but felt themselves to be somehow apart from and above that culture.) You don’t have to concede to those feelings, though. I think you do have to concede to the fact that the American elite has outsized influence and power, and that the American elite is in a constant state of wrestling with its own self-definition and relationship to itself. I write about the New York Times, my readers complain that the New York Times doesn’t matter, and all I can say is… yes it does, including to you. If it didn’t, you wouldn’t bother to complain.

It’s perfectly fair to say that you don’t like it when I write about any particular thing I write about; that’s what getting paid for a newsletter entails, and I do take that stuff seriously. “The foibles of America’s overeducated elite annoy me, therefore I insist that they don’t matter” is just distorted and motivated reasoning.

The question that immediately strikes me, on reading that list of accomplishments, is what exactly we’re to do with the status that’s conferred by them, these days. How are we supposed to feel about being impressive, if we’re willing to rudely assume a particular kind of politics onto the members of that list? Surely the vast majority of them, being once associated with a Marxist journal - the Marxism is vestigial, but isn’t it always - have lefty views, which is to say, views distrustful of elites and status and the great sorting systems of American life. The tension here should be obvious: these denizens of the literary left are presumably critics of the process through which elites become elites, of the greasy ladder of capitalist success, and yet they are also clearly busy strivers who would never forego climbing themselves. That contradiction does nothing to invalidate a liberatory or egalitarian politics. (Sorry, Daily Wire readers.) But it makes you wonder what exactly your average New York magazine reader might be impressed by when they read that impressive list. What is really operative among upwardly-mobile 21st century educated liberals? Is it the listed accomplishments themselves, or the studied discomfort the accomplishers have towards them?