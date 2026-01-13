Freddie deBoer

I had to bully my husband into watching the final season with me. The number of “holy shit we might die and the world might end any minute but wait — I want to have a tearful and overwrought conversation right now anyway” scenes had me rolling my eyes and him scrolling his phone.

I completely lost the thread because it got too complicated.

ALSO: I grew up in a small Midwestern town and graduated from high school in 1984 and you are correct, the music was all wrong. It was Top 40 all the way. I didn’t discover the music I actually favor until I went to college.

ALSO ALSO: Stephen King taught us what to do when you have too many characters running around: You blow them the fuck up. The Stand was better for it. Stranger Things would have been a lot better with a manageable cast.

Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

"And I am really deeply bothered by the way the Duffer Brothers play fast and loose with 80s pop culture history. I’ve mentioned several times that the idea of a 14 year old from suburban Indiana being obsessed with Kate Bush bothers me, and a few people have asked me why that particular detail would be a problem in a show about telekinetic teenagers and demons from another dimension. The reason is pretty straightforward: Stranger Things is an act of celebration and worship of 1980s pop culture."

To be fair, every pop culture retrospective overehphasizes the cool things and leaves out the cringe things. "The Doors" leaves out the fact the plastic clothing and Jim Morrison's rapid descent into teeny-bopperdom. "Grease" or whatever neglects a lot of the schlocky pop music that was actually on the charts at the time. I'm pretty sure that "Hairspray!" is not an accurate rendition of early 1960s Baltimore.

For that matter, some humans in my small Iowa town loved The Butthole Surfers, The Dead Milkmen, and whatnot. Very much a minority taste, but it was there.

