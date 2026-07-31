Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7h

The antipsychiatry arguments are basically sophistry, an effort to discredit psychiatry using arguments not far removed "well, how do we really that you really exist and I'm not just making you up?"

The Native Americans had no idea why birch bark tea was good for headaches (salicylic acid), and wouldn't have recognized a biochemical pathway. It doesn't mean that the tea didn't work. Many cats are ignorant of nepalactone, but catnip still gets them high.

"Reality is the thing that, even if you stop believing in it, doesn't go away." - Philip K. Dick

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Eh, Not Worth The Trouble's avatar
Eh, Not Worth The Trouble
7h

Keen.

Relatedly, you thinking of picking up Catherine Liu's book on trauma in the fall? She was enthusiastic that both of you were dropping similar books around the same time when someone mentioned it to her recently...

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