At this point my feelings on AI, or “AI,” are pretty plain. I think that these LLM systems will have some meaningful economic consequences, almost all bad, as well as social consequences, universally bad; some industries will prove to be susceptible to automation even if doing so entails people in power ignoring obvious inefficiencies and problems that come with turning to AI, and a lot of people are going to have whatever remaining ability they have to form meaningful human relationships destroyed. It’s not like there won’t be victims. But in general, I’m quite confident that the impact of these systems will fall vastly short of the relentless hype that our media simply will not stop engaging in, we will not see any of the repetitively-predicted major revolutions in human existence (whether good or bad), and in the long run this type of AI technology will have significantly less impact on human life than the rise of the internet, which itself has not prompted anything like the change to ordinary human life that we’ve seen with advances like electrification, the internal combustion engine, or germ theory.

As I’ve long argued, mundanity will win. Business as usual will win. We will not escape the bardo that contemporary late capitalism represents, not with technology anyway. Maybe with political revolution. But probably not.

Today I have a pretty limited claim to make: this period of absurd AI hype has not emerged purely or even primarily from organic reactions to technological development, but instead is largely the product of a deepening need, among our most prominent corporations, for exciting new products and services. In the early 21st century, the American economy came to be defined by its tech sector, in much the same way that the automotive industry had been a symbol of our greater success in the mid-20th century, as the finance sector became in the 1980s. “Silicon Valley” was a place but more than a place; its borders did indeed extend around large parts of the San Francisco Bay area but also up to Seattle and into Texas and sundry other locales, as a shared set of values - and valuations - trumped mere physical geography. Since the birth of the iPhone in 2007, which I would use to define the beginning of the modern era of consumer technology, the world of smartphones, laptops, apps, and online networks have carried the torch for American innovation, at least in the popular imagination.

But progress has slowed. You won’t have to look far to find arguments that the madcap progress of the late 2000s to late 2010s has slowed dramatically, in the tech industry. The smartphone, long a symbol of everything that made these companies hugely valuable, has entered into a commodity phase, with fewer and fewer obvious routes to meaningful development appearing open to manufacturers. Modern flagship smartphones now have ridiculously high-resolution, high refresh rate screens with searingly bright colors and remarkable contrast; their cameras have massive sensors, multiple purpose-built lenses, impressive low-light capabilities, and aggressive software processing to fix any lower-quality photos that are somehow still captured; processors and RAM combine with ever-more-efficient operating systems to give users buttery-smooth user experiences and as much power for apps as they could possibly need. While budget and mid-range phones lag behind, top-end development lifts all boats, such that you can buy a $250ish dollar Android phone that will give you 80% of the experience that a $1000 iPhone can. Unsurprisingly, global sales have slowed.